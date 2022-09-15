I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC).

The price of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) closed at 162.41 in the last session, up 0.97% from day before closing price of $160.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1914806 shares were traded. PNC reached its highest trading level at $162.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.33.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PNC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $220 to $250.

On December 10, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $240.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 10, 2021, with a $240 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Lyons Michael P. sold 3,500 shares for $166.96 per share. The transaction valued at 584,355 led to the insider holds 174,651 shares of the business.

NIBLOCK ROBERT A bought 2,000 shares of PNC for $334,145 on May 06. The Director now owns 6,063 shares after completing the transaction at $167.07 per share. On May 03, another insider, Deborah Guild, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,257 shares for $170.56 each. As a result, the insider received 214,398 and left with 23,360 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNC has reached a high of $228.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $146.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 163.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 181.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PNC traded on average about 1.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 414.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 408.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PNC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 5.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PNC is 6.00, which was 4.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 41.10% for PNC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 1992 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.34 and a low estimate of $3.45, while EPS last year was $3.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.16, with high estimates of $4.69 and low estimates of $3.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.41 and $13.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.49. EPS for the following year is $16.48, with 23 analysts recommending between $18.61 and $14.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.21B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.85B and the low estimate is $21.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.