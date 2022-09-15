I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP).

After closing at $18.74 in the most recent trading day, ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) closed at 19.12, up 2.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1002277 shares were traded. ZIP reached its highest trading level at $19.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZIP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 13, 2021, Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $38.

On July 01, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on July 01, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Garefis Amy sold 11,467 shares for $20.01 per share. The transaction valued at 229,425 led to the insider holds 138,796 shares of the business.

SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 2,441 shares of ZIP for $42,058 on Aug 19. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 68,283 shares after completing the transaction at $17.23 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, SAKAMOTO RYAN T., who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 1,787 shares for $16.88 each. As a result, the insider received 30,165 and left with 70,724 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZIPRECRUITER’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has reached a high of $32.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 801.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.26M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 5.19, compared to 3.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.18% and a Short% of Float of 10.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $234.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $236M to a low estimate of $233M. As of the current estimate, ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s year-ago sales were $160.4M, an estimated increase of 46.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $923M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $909.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $917.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $741.14M, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $996M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.