In spite of Regions Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:RF) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Regions Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at 22.13, up 2.08% from its previous closing price of $21.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10819333 shares were traded. RF reached its highest trading level at $22.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $25 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Underperform to Mkt Perform on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Duggirala Amala sold 25,000 shares for $24.50 per share. The transaction valued at 612,505 led to the insider holds 33,327 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RF has reached a high of $25.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RF traded 7.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 934.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.67M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 21.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.62, RF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 29.60% for RF, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 12346:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.46B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.87B and the low estimate is $7.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.