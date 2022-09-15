In spite of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s (NASDAQ:RVLP) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: RVLP) closed at 2.78 up 9.88% from its previous closing price of $2.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032856 shares were traded. RVLP reached its highest trading level at $2.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7450.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVLP has reached a high of $3.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8048, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4914.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RVLP has traded an average of 147.31K shares per day and 192.41k over the past ten days. A total of 83.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.45M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RVLP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 195.84k with a Short Ratio of 1.42, compared to 293.36k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.23, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.3 and $-0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.47. EPS for the following year is $-0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.24 and $-0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.5M, up 279.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $144M and the low estimate is $114M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 90.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.