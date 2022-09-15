In the case of Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN), what’s next?

The closing price of Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) was 5.90 for the day, down -3.28% from the previous closing price of $6.10. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1363646 shares were traded. ORGN reached its highest trading level at $6.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 43.30 and its Current Ratio is at 43.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2021, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On October 05, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on October 05, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Riley Richard J. sold 45,000 shares for $7.15 per share. The transaction valued at 321,795 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Galowitz Stephen sold 125,000 shares of ORGN for $750,375 on Aug 03. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 163,265 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Galowitz Stephen, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 104,501 shares for $6.00 each. As a result, the insider received 627,320 and left with 163,265 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Origin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGN has reached a high of $8.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.11.

Shares Statistics:

ORGN traded an average of 1.27M shares per day over the past three months and 746.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.44M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.97M with a Short Ratio of 6.19, compared to 6.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.63% and a Short% of Float of 7.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.19. EPS for the following year is $-0.46, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.19 and $-0.72.