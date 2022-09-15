In What Direction Will Compass Minerals International Inc.’s (NYSE:CMP) Stock Goes From Here?

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE: CMP) closed the day trading at 41.37 up 5.24% from the previous closing price of $39.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1797631 shares were traded. CMP reached its highest trading level at $42.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CMP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $52 from $57 previously.

On December 15, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $51.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 17, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $73.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Crutchfield Kevin S bought 1,450 shares for $34.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,604 led to the insider holds 51,745 shares of the business.

Standen James D. bought 2,000 shares of CMP for $64,300 on Jun 16. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 25,644 shares after completing the transaction at $32.15 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Reece Joseph E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $33.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 167,050 and bolstered with 11,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMP has reached a high of $75.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CMP traded about 450.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CMP traded about 468.61k shares per day. A total of 34.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.91M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CMP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 1.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Dividends & Splits

CMP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 2.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.79.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.41, while EPS last year was $-0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $836.6M, up 45.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.