In What Direction Will Excelerate Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:EE) Stock Goes From Here?

Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE: EE) closed the day trading at 28.23 up 7.62% from the previous closing price of $26.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032080 shares were traded. EE reached its highest trading level at $28.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 09, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $29.

On May 09, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $36.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on May 09, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EE has reached a high of $30.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EE traded about 590.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EE traded about 463.04k shares per day. A total of 108.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.77M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.33% stake in the company. Shares short for EE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 2.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $888.55M, up 74.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.94B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.