In What Direction Will Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HLT) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) was 134.83 for the day, up 3.35% from the previous closing price of $130.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1820337 shares were traded. HLT reached its highest trading level at $134.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on July 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $150 from $155 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $125.

Truist reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on February 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $139 to $152.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when SCHUYLER MATTHEW W sold 3,000 shares for $120.00 per share. The transaction valued at 360,000 led to the insider holds 253,714 shares of the business.

SCHUYLER MATTHEW W sold 3,000 shares of HLT for $363,930 on Jun 15. The See Remarks now owns 256,714 shares after completing the transaction at $121.31 per share. On May 24, another insider, STEENLAND DOUGLAS M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,967 shares for $127.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 251,156 and bolstered with 24,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLT has reached a high of $167.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.01.

Shares Statistics:

HLT traded an average of 1.97M shares per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 278.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 5.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.15, HLT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HLT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1000:2052 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.67 and $3.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.21. EPS for the following year is $5.63, with 21 analysts recommending between $6.28 and $4.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.79B, up 46.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.21B and the low estimate is $9.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.