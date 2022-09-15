Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) was 6.83 for the day, down -1.59% from the previous closing price of $6.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1166412 shares were traded. ILPT reached its highest trading level at $6.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ILPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 18 when PHELAN KEVIN C bought 500 shares for $22.30 per share. The transaction valued at 11,150 led to the insider holds 11,003 shares of the business.

PHELAN KEVIN C sold 500 shares of ILPT for $10,993 on Feb 14. The Director now owns 10,503 shares after completing the transaction at $21.99 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILPT has reached a high of $28.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.55.

Shares Statistics:

ILPT traded an average of 915.50K shares per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.42M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ILPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 2.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.39% and a Short% of Float of 6.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, ILPT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 19.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.85M to a low estimate of $97.65M. As of the current estimate, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $54.98M, an estimated increase of 86.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.68M, an increase of 80.00% less than the figure of $86.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.43M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $390.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $371.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.87M, up 68.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $373.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $430.61M and the low estimate is $306.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.