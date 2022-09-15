Invest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $7.14 in the most recent trading day, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) closed at 7.29, up 2.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10201999 shares were traded. CPG reached its highest trading level at $7.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 327.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crescent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPG has reached a high of $10.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 571.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 565.25M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.65% stake in the company. Shares short for CPG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.07, compared to 15.01M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CPG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.02, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $2, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.83 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $847.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $879.95M to a low estimate of $814.93M. As of the current estimate, Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $500.1M, an estimated increase of 69.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $804.86M, an increase of 33.60% less than the figure of $69.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $848.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $761.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, up 78.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $2.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.