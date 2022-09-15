Invest in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $37.01 in the most recent trading day, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) closed at 36.58, down -1.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1193995 shares were traded. GO reached its highest trading level at $37.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.31.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $33 from $29 previously.

On July 06, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $43.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Lindberg Eric J. Jr. sold 25,000 shares for $38.31 per share. The transaction valued at 957,758 led to the insider holds 60,560 shares of the business.

York Jeffrey sold 50,000 shares of GO for $1,886,700 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 67,459 shares after completing the transaction at $37.73 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Sheedy Robert Joseph Jr., who serves as the President of the company, sold 6,667 shares for $38.32 each. As a result, the insider received 255,479 and left with 63,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grocery’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GO has reached a high of $46.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 96.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.43M. Shares short for GO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.49M with a Short Ratio of 6.08, compared to 8.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.77% and a Short% of Float of 9.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.08B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.89B and the low estimate is $3.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.