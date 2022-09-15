Invest in SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) closed at 19.12 in the last session, down -0.10% from day before closing price of $19.14. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1200210 shares were traded. SKYW reached its highest trading level at $19.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SKYW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on February 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when SIMMONS ROBERT J sold 7,783 shares for $24.67 per share. The transaction valued at 191,996 led to the insider holds 62,283 shares of the business.

ATKIN JERRY C bought 55,000 shares of SKYW for $1,393,150 on Mar 11. The Director now owns 270,903 shares after completing the transaction at $25.33 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, ATKIN JERRY C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 55,000 shares for $25.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,393,150 and bolstered with 311,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SkyWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYW has reached a high of $53.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SKYW traded on average about 487.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 805.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.50M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.04, compared to 2.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 5.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SKYW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $713.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $739.3M to a low estimate of $685.3M. As of the current estimate, SkyWest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $744.78M, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $704.33M, a decrease of -9.40% less than the figure of $-4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $736.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $681M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.23B and the low estimate is $2.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.