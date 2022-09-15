Invest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) closed at 27.43 in the last session, down -2.04% from day before closing price of $28.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3120598 shares were traded. SPR reached its highest trading level at $28.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $35 from $51 previously.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $76.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares for $29.55 per share. The transaction valued at 14,775 led to the insider holds 18,141 shares of the business.

JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of SPR for $15,955 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 18,641 shares after completing the transaction at $31.91 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, JOHNSON ROBERT D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $38.95 each. As a result, the insider received 19,475 and left with 16,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPR has reached a high of $53.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPR traded on average about 2.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 104.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.04M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 5.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.73%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SPR is 0.04, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.50.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.39, while EPS last year was $-0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $-0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.23. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.42 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $956.98M, an estimated increase of 34.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.06B and the low estimate is $5.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.