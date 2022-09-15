Investing in Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at 19.77, down -0.20% from its previous closing price of $19.81. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1245318 shares were traded. RNA reached its highest trading level at $20.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On July 12, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $29.

On September 07, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on September 07, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Boyce Sarah sold 14,855 shares for $23.07 per share. The transaction valued at 342,690 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Boyce Sarah sold 35,045 shares of RNA for $798,924 on Aug 24. The President and CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $22.80 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, LEVIN ARTHUR A, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,499 shares for $22.08 each. As a result, the insider received 77,257 and left with 1,330 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 126.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNA has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RNA traded 350.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 261.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.53M. Shares short for RNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.9M with a Short Ratio of 15.02, compared to 4.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.85% and a Short% of Float of 14.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.67 and a low estimate of $-0.84, while EPS last year was $-0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.8, with high estimates of $-0.73 and low estimates of $-0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.76 and $-3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.09. EPS for the following year is $-3.39, with 8 analysts recommending between $-2.7 and $-3.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $2.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.61M, an estimated decrease of -21.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.33M, down -15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.