Investing in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s stock clocked out at 11.38, up 0.09% from its previous closing price of $11.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1169741 shares were traded. GTES reached its highest trading level at $11.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GTES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $13.50 from $15 previously.

On June 01, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Neely Wilson S bought 3,000 shares for $10.84 per share. The transaction valued at 32,505 led to the insider holds 37,103 shares of the business.

Blackstone Inc sold 13,750,000 shares of GTES for $208,175,000 on Mar 30. The 10% Owner now owns 268,295 shares after completing the transaction at $15.14 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 13,750,000 shares for $15.14 each. As a result, the insider received 208,175,000 and left with 268,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gates’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTES has reached a high of $18.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GTES traded 627.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 645.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 281.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.43M. Shares short for GTES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.45, compared to 1.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $912.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $926.3M to a low estimate of $879M. As of the current estimate, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s year-ago sales were $915.1M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $902.81M, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $-0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $937.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $833M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.47B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.94B and the low estimate is $3.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.