Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) closed at 24.17 up 5.41% from its previous closing price of $22.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1516287 shares were traded. MGY reached its highest trading level at $24.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $23.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when EnerVest, Ltd. sold 7,500,000 shares for $27.01 per share. The transaction valued at 202,575,000 led to the insider holds 10,912,450 shares of the business.

Walker John B sold 7,500,000 shares of MGY for $202,575,000 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 10,912,450 shares after completing the transaction at $27.01 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, EnerVest, Ltd., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500,000 shares for $21.72 each. As a result, the insider received 162,900,000 and left with 13,528,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magnolia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGY has reached a high of $30.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MGY has traded an average of 2.05M shares per day and 1.51M over the past ten days. A total of 188.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.61M. Shares short for MGY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.55M with a Short Ratio of 7.87, compared to 13.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.65% and a Short% of Float of 11.27%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MGY is 0.20, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.09 and $2.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $449.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $528M to a low estimate of $382.43M. As of the current estimate, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s year-ago sales were $231.24M, an estimated increase of 94.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $457.36M, an increase of 61.30% less than the figure of $94.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $564.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $377.55M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 59.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.