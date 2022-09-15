Is 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $0.98 in the most recent trading day, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) closed at 1.09, up 11.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6131044 shares were traded. KRKR reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9801.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KRKR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 36Kr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRKR has reached a high of $2.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1067, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0142.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 170.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.68M. Insiders hold about 16.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KRKR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 153.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 105.09k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $17.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.08M to a low estimate of $15.08M. As of the current estimate, 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.98M, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.43M, down -21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.05M and the low estimate is $59.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.