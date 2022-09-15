Is Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) closed at 13.26 in the last session, up 0.99% from day before closing price of $13.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1104348 shares were traded. RC reached its highest trading level at $13.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $15.50.

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Ahlborn Andrew sold 3,035 shares for $13.80 per share. The transaction valued at 41,883 led to the insider holds 51,430 shares of the business.

Ahlborn Andrew sold 1,465 shares of RC for $20,217 on Aug 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,465 shares after completing the transaction at $13.80 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Capasse Thomas E, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $24.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 491,742 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ready’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RC has reached a high of $16.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RC traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 2.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RC is 1.68, which was 1.30 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.22.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $81.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $95.6M to a low estimate of $68.13M. As of the current estimate, Ready Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $47.63M, an estimated increase of 70.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.18M, an increase of 49.40% less than the figure of $70.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.74M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $328.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $284.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $305.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $189.94M, up 61.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $359.9M and the low estimate is $288.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.