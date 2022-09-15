Is this a Prime Time To acquire Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) stock

The price of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) closed at 0.43 in the last session, down -16.44% from day before closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0858 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26676048 shares were traded. CLBS reached its highest trading level at $0.6497 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3820.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLBS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.30 and its Current Ratio is at 22.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 23, 2016, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.Chardan Capital Markets initiated its Buy rating on August 23, 2016, with a $6.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when MYERS STEVEN S bought 33,785 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 30,190 led to the insider holds 146,839 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLBS has reached a high of $1.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5230, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6513.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLBS traded on average about 143.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 131.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.85M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CLBS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 543.94k with a Short Ratio of 3.33, compared to 564.38k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.25 and $-0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.34. EPS for the following year is $-0.36, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.31 and $-0.42.