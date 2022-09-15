Is this a Prime Time To acquire KBR Inc. (KBR) stock

The price of KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) closed at 49.30 in the last session, up 1.29% from day before closing price of $48.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1640908 shares were traded. KBR reached its highest trading level at $50.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.62.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 03, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Conlon Gregory Sean sold 14,564 shares for $52.09 per share. The transaction valued at 758,634 led to the insider holds 50,399 shares of the business.

Pickard Ann Darlene sold 6,000 shares of KBR for $310,930 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 45,181 shares after completing the transaction at $51.82 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Barrie Andrew, who serves as the President Gov’t Solutions EMEA of the company, sold 3,111 shares for $51.35 each. As a result, the insider received 159,750 and left with 8,327 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KBR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KBR has reached a high of $56.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KBR traded on average about 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 139.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.65M. Shares short for KBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 11.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 4.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KBR is 0.48, which was 0.41 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.34B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.16B and the low estimate is $6.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.