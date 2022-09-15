Is this a Prime Time To acquire Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) stock

After closing at $51.70 in the most recent trading day, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) closed at 52.38, up 1.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072614 shares were traded. LSCC reached its highest trading level at $53.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LSCC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On May 24, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Douglass Stephen sold 2,512 shares for $51.40 per share. The transaction valued at 129,115 led to the insider holds 124,012 shares of the business.

O’Rourke Glenn sold 360 shares of LSCC for $21,254 on Aug 23. The SVP, Mfg Ops now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $59.04 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 23,858 shares for $59.72 each. As a result, the insider received 1,424,778 and left with 786,084 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lattice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has reached a high of $85.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.97.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 137.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.92M. Shares short for LSCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 5.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $158.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.6M to a low estimate of $157.53M. As of the current estimate, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $120.25M, an estimated increase of 31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.42M, an increase of 25.90% less than the figure of $31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $637.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $631.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $634.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $515.33M, up 23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $719.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $747M and the low estimate is $704M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.