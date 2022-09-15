Is this a Prime Time To acquire Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) stock

After closing at $31.58 in the most recent trading day, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) closed at 32.19, up 1.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4224661 shares were traded. SU reached its highest trading level at $32.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.83.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Suncor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SU has reached a high of $42.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.41B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.36B. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 31.92M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SU’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.83, compared to 1.43 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.88. The current Payout Ratio is 30.00% for SU, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 26, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.3 and $3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.54. EPS for the following year is $5.7, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.5 and $3.17.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $11.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.39B to a low estimate of $8.61B. As of the current estimate, Suncor Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.19B, an estimated increase of 55.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.17B, an increase of 52.70% less than the figure of $55.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.15B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.21B, up 49.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59B and the low estimate is $24.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.