It’s a good day to be an Hasbro Inc. (HAS) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Hasbro Inc.’s stock clocked out at 80.57, up 0.85% from its previous closing price of $79.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1130739 shares were traded. HAS reached its highest trading level at $80.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HAS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $99.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND bought 2,500 shares for $87.70 per share. The transaction valued at 219,256 led to the insider holds 16,398 shares of the business.

Cocks Christian P bought 10,102 shares of HAS for $905,046 on Apr 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 65,945 shares after completing the transaction at $89.59 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Sibley Tarrant L., who serves as the EVP, CLO and Corp Secretary of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 210,000 and left with 31,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hasbro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAS has reached a high of $105.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HAS traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 867.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.41M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 4.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.72, HAS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.84. The current Payout Ratio is 70.50% for HAS, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.12 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.37 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.11. EPS for the following year is $5.71, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.18 and $5.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.42B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.04B and the low estimate is $6.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.