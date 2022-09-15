It’s a good day to be an Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) shareholder

In the latest session, Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) closed at 0.92 up 11.67% from its previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0964 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1331949 shares were traded. RELI reached its highest trading level at $0.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8390.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Reliance Global Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Beyman Ezra bought 207,868 shares for $0.94 per share. The transaction valued at 195,396 led to the insider holds 447,589 shares of the business.

Beyman Ezra bought 118,500 shares of RELI for $99,540 on Sep 13. The Chairman and CEO now owns 239,721 shares after completing the transaction at $0.84 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Beyman Ezra, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 49,300 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,440 and bolstered with 121,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELI has reached a high of $10.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0399, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4062.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RELI has traded an average of 922.75K shares per day and 227.6k over the past ten days. A total of 18.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.62M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RELI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 417.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 427.25k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.65 and $-0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.65. EPS for the following year is $-0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.16 and $-0.16.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.2M and the low estimate is $34.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.