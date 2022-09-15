It’s a good day to be an View Inc. (VIEW) shareholder

In the latest session, View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) closed at 1.70 up 1.80% from its previous closing price of $1.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1288600 shares were traded. VIEW reached its highest trading level at $1.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6300.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of View Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $5.

On May 19, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on May 19, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIEW has reached a high of $6.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9574, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2654.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VIEW has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 714.33k over the past ten days. A total of 214.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.09M. Insiders hold about 14.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VIEW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.57M with a Short Ratio of 14.33, compared to 18.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.01% and a Short% of Float of 18.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.28 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.28 and low estimates of $-0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.08 and $-1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.08. EPS for the following year is $-0.65, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.65 and $-0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $22.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $22.7M to a low estimate of $22.7M. As of the current estimate, View Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.93M, an estimated increase of 34.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIEW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $109.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.01M, up 47.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $208.6M and the low estimate is $208.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 91.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.