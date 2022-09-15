It’s an appealing income play to consider CarGurus Inc. (CARG)

The price of CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) closed at 17.15 in the last session, down -0.92% from day before closing price of $17.31. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1566667 shares were traded. CARG reached its highest trading level at $17.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CARG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2022, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $33.

On February 02, 2022, Northcoast started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.Northcoast initiated its Buy rating on February 02, 2022, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Zales Samuel sold 17,707 shares for $25.02 per share. The transaction valued at 443,029 led to the insider holds 392,587 shares of the business.

Zales Samuel sold 2,293 shares of CARG for $57,348 on Jul 20. The COO and President now owns 392,587 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On May 17, another insider, Zales Samuel, who serves as the COO and President of the company, sold 9,039 shares for $25.25 each. As a result, the insider received 228,235 and left with 403,403 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARG has reached a high of $50.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CARG traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 118.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.15M. Shares short for CARG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.79M with a Short Ratio of 6.45, compared to 8.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $505.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $518.12M to a low estimate of $495M. As of the current estimate, CarGurus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $190.29M, an estimated increase of 165.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $951.37M, up 119.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.38B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.