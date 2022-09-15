It’s an appealing income play to consider Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR)

After closing at $3.15 in the most recent trading day, Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) closed at 3.64, up 15.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3508693 shares were traded. LRMR reached its highest trading level at $3.6850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LRMR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2021, William Blair started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.William Blair initiated its Outperform rating on February 01, 2021, with a $29 target price.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LRMR is 0.98, which has changed by -68.38% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -11.80% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LRMR has reached a high of $13.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3287, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7404.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 229.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 495.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 18.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.39M. Insiders hold about 1.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LRMR as of Aug 30, 2022 were 271.88k with a Short Ratio of 1.19, compared to 180.28k on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.49 and a low estimate of $-0.74, while EPS last year was $-0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.54, with high estimates of $-0.4 and low estimates of $-0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.86 and $-3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.25. EPS for the following year is $-2.27, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.95 and $-2.59.