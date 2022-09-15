It’s an appealing income play to consider Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

After closing at $242.00 in the most recent trading day, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) closed at 251.70, up 4.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2588299 shares were traded. PXD reached its highest trading level at $255.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $244.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PXD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $272 to $244.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when BERG MARK STEPHEN sold 2,500 shares for $286.90 per share. The transaction valued at 717,250 led to the insider holds 47,046 shares of the business.

Taylor Tyson L. sold 1,835 shares of PXD for $512,002 on Jun 03. The SVP, Human Resources now owns 4,876 shares after completing the transaction at $279.02 per share. On May 17, another insider, BERG MARK STEPHEN, who serves as the EVP, Corporate Operations of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $274.41 each. As a result, the insider received 686,025 and left with 49,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pioneer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXD has reached a high of $279.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $134.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 229.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 229.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 242.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.29M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PXD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.43M with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 5.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PXD’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.20, compared to 25.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.15.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.19 and a low estimate of $6.81, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.05, with high estimates of $12.06 and low estimates of $6.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $39.96 and $26.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $33.12. EPS for the following year is $29.16, with 29 analysts recommending between $41.95 and $20.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PXD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.5B, up 55.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.49B and the low estimate is $12.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.