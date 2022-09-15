It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) stock

The closing price of Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) was 122.26 for the day, up 1.95% from the previous closing price of $119.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1958416 shares were traded. ANET reached its highest trading level at $123.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ANET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 24, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

On July 20, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $140 to $105.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $128.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Duda Kenneth sold 19,500 shares for $125.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,438,058 led to the insider holds 258,100 shares of the business.

Duda Kenneth sold 20,000 shares of ANET for $2,500,608 on Sep 12. The CTO and SVP Software Eng. now owns 3,244 shares after completing the transaction at $125.03 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Giancarlo Charles H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $125.08 each. As a result, the insider received 250,161 and left with 96,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $148.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.28.

Shares Statistics:

ANET traded an average of 1.84M shares per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 306.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.84M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 3.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $4.25, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.77 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, up 32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.08B and the low estimate is $4.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.