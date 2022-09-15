It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Doximity Inc. (DOCS) stock

The closing price of Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) was 33.14 for the day, up 0.21% from the previous closing price of $33.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1051962 shares were traded. DOCS reached its highest trading level at $33.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOCS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On August 05, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $43 to $29.

On July 28, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $49.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on July 28, 2022, with a $49 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Tangney Jeffrey bought 2,950 shares for $34.50 per share. The transaction valued at 101,775 led to the insider holds 252,950 shares of the business.

Jorgensen Paul W. bought 15,000 shares of DOCS for $482,864 on May 20. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 197,676 shares after completing the transaction at $32.19 per share. On May 02, another insider, Wampler Kira Scherer, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,200 shares for $39.88 each. As a result, the insider received 87,727 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Doximity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCS has reached a high of $103.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.49.

Shares Statistics:

DOCS traded an average of 1.94M shares per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.83M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.3M with a Short Ratio of 8.59, compared to 12.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.46% and a Short% of Float of 19.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $90.24M to a low estimate of $88.95M. As of the current estimate, Doximity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.61M, an estimated increase of 40.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $457.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $445.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $455.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $343.55M, up 32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $586M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $614M and the low estimate is $567.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.