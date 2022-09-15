Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) closed the day trading at 421.76 up 0.30% from the previous closing price of $420.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1034265 shares were traded. LRCX reached its highest trading level at $426.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $414.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LRCX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $450 from $625 previously.

On June 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $625 to $525.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $765 to $760.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Bettinger Douglas R sold 34,895 shares for $439.11 per share. The transaction valued at 15,322,590 led to the insider holds 97,821 shares of the business.

Meikle Scott Gerald sold 700 shares of LRCX for $366,254 on Jun 01. The Senior Vice President now owns 20,425 shares after completing the transaction at $523.22 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Lego Catherine P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,736 shares for $460.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 799,168 and bolstered with 49,991 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lam’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LRCX has reached a high of $731.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $375.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 460.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 531.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LRCX traded about 1.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LRCX traded about 1.39M shares per day. A total of 137.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LRCX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 2.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

LRCX’s forward annual dividend rate is 6.90, up from 5.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39. The current Payout Ratio is 17.60% for LRCX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.06 and a low estimate of $8.57, while EPS last year was $8.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.14, with high estimates of $11.73 and low estimates of $9.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $41.75 and $32.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $37.52. EPS for the following year is $36.15, with 19 analysts recommending between $41.32 and $30.22.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $4.88B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.03B to a low estimate of $4.06B. As of the current estimate, Lam Research Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.3B, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LRCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.23B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.19B and the low estimate is $16.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.