Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) closed the day trading at 41.06 up 3.63% from the previous closing price of $39.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182129 shares were traded. MUR reached its highest trading level at $41.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MUR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $51.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when COLLINS T JAY sold 5,000 shares for $40.32 per share. The transaction valued at 201,610 led to the insider holds 10,137 shares of the business.

GARDNER JOHN B sold 4,252 shares of MUR for $168,045 on Sep 02. The Vice President now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $39.52 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, MIRELES THOMAS J, who serves as the Executive Vice President & CFO of the company, sold 5,540 shares for $36.30 each. As a result, the insider received 201,085 and left with 51,758 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Murphy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUR has reached a high of $45.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MUR traded about 1.64M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MUR traded about 1.22M shares per day. A total of 155.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.49M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MUR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 7.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.62%.

Dividends & Splits

MUR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.62 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.00. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for MUR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1158:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $2.52 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.7 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.9. EPS for the following year is $7.91, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.38 and $5.66.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $884.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $728M. As of the current estimate, Murphy Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $549.64M, an estimated increase of 60.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.3B, up 51.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.02B and the low estimate is $3.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.