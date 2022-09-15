OLLI (Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 55.02, up 1.66% from its previous closing price of $54.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1157794 shares were traded. OLLI reached its highest trading level at $55.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OLLI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $57 from $37 previously.

On June 09, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $47 to $65.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 24 when FLEISHMAN STANLEY bought 1,000 shares for $63.53 per share. The transaction valued at 63,530 led to the insider holds 48,448 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ollie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OLLI is 0.83, which has changed by -20.08% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -11.80% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OLLI has reached a high of $75.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OLLI traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.51M. Shares short for OLLI as of Aug 30, 2022 were 6.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.68, compared to 6.19M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.73% and a Short% of Float of 15.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $2.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.