Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) closed the day trading at 7.63 up 2.01% from the previous closing price of $7.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29151953 shares were traded. PLTR reached its highest trading level at $7.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $8 from $11 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $20.Raymond James initiated its Strong Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Sankar Shyam sold 50,000 shares for $8.28 per share. The transaction valued at 413,790 led to the insider holds 2,005,434 shares of the business.

Buckley Jeffrey sold 3,414 shares of PLTR for $28,088 on Aug 24. The See Remarks now owns 355,598 shares after completing the transaction at $8.23 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Sankar Shyam, who serves as the See Remarks of the company, sold 75,161 shares for $8.23 each. As a result, the insider received 618,372 and left with 2,055,434 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has reached a high of $29.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLTR traded about 37.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLTR traded about 29.61M shares per day. A total of 2.05B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.74B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 108.64M with a Short Ratio of 3.47, compared to 104M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.31% and a Short% of Float of 6.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 27.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.67B and the low estimate is $2.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.