RES (RPC Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $7.62 in the most recent trading day, RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) closed at 7.94, up 4.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1091289 shares were traded. RES reached its highest trading level at $8.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on November 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when ROLLINS GARY W sold 170,781 shares for $7.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,204,109 led to the insider holds 3,160,819 shares of the business.

LOR INC sold 170,781 shares of RES for $1,204,109 on Jun 22. The 10% Owner now owns 3,160,819 shares after completing the transaction at $7.05 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, LOR INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 474,442 shares for $7.51 each. As a result, the insider received 3,562,917 and left with 3,331,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RPC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RES has reached a high of $12.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 999.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 213.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.19M. Insiders hold about 42.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.74M with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 5.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 9.96%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RES’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RES, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 11, 2012 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $386.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $435M to a low estimate of $341.7M. As of the current estimate, RPC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $225.31M, an estimated increase of 71.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $390.83M, an increase of 45.70% less than the figure of $71.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $432M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $864.93M, up 62.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.