Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $56.68 in the most recent trading day, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) closed at 56.20, down -0.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3514802 shares were traded. RIO reached its highest trading level at $56.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has reached a high of $84.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.53M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.06B. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RIO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.89, compared to 13.16M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RIO’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.66, compared to 6.84 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.73. The current Payout Ratio is 34.40% for RIO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2010 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.