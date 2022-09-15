RVMD (Revolution Medicines Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) closed at 19.84 in the last session, down -0.50% from day before closing price of $19.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1036155 shares were traded. RVMD reached its highest trading level at $20.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.57.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RVMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On March 01, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $26.

On September 23, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $34.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on September 23, 2021, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 when Schroeder Thilo bought 250,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,000 led to the insider holds 1,221,315 shares of the business.

Kim Lorence H. bought 50,000 shares of RVMD for $1,000,000 on Jul 22. The Director now owns 60,500 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Horn Margaret A, who serves as the See Remarks of the company, sold 1,145 shares for $17.75 each. As a result, the insider received 20,323 and left with 63,779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 62.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVMD has reached a high of $34.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RVMD traded on average about 940.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 595.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.34M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RVMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.84M with a Short Ratio of 10.50, compared to 9.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.59% and a Short% of Float of 17.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.74 and a low estimate of $-0.92, while EPS last year was $-0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.91, with high estimates of $-0.75 and low estimates of $-1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.01 and $-3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.44. EPS for the following year is $-3.71, with 7 analysts recommending between $-3.5 and $-3.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.39M, up 2.70% from the average estimate.