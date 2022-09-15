SWBI (Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $11.62 in the most recent trading day, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) closed at 12.02, up 3.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1891408 shares were traded. SWBI reached its highest trading level at $12.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SWBI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on December 03, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $22 from $38 previously.

On September 02, 2021, Craig Hallum reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $25.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $30.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when SCOTT ROBERT L sold 2,000 shares for $14.80 per share. The transaction valued at 29,600 led to the insider holds 88,002 shares of the business.

SCOTT ROBERT L sold 1,500 shares of SWBI for $19,800 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 90,002 shares after completing the transaction at $13.20 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, FURMAN JOHN B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $15.64 each. As a result, the insider received 78,200 and left with 37,526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Smith’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWBI has reached a high of $24.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.99M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SWBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.01, compared to 3.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.25% and a Short% of Float of 11.37%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SWBI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.26, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.78%. The current Payout Ratio is 13.20% for SWBI, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 24, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1301:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $129.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $164.8M to a low estimate of $99.8M. As of the current estimate, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $278.59M, an estimated decrease of -53.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $670.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $604.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $639.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $864.13M, down -26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $682.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $682.88M and the low estimate is $682.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.