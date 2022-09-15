There are many powerful catalysts in the market: BRC Inc. (BRCC) can be one of them

The closing price of BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) was 9.08 for the day, up 2.83% from the previous closing price of $8.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1121973 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRCC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2022, Tigress Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 56.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRCC has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.14.

Shares Statistics:

BRCC traded an average of 698.00K shares per day over the past three months and 562.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 211.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.88M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BRCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 2.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.07% and a Short% of Float of 12.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $-1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.39. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $-0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $313.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $316.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.1M, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $442.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $476.9M and the low estimate is $409.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.