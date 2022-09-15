There are many powerful catalysts in the market: EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) can be one of them

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) closed the day trading at 126.73 up 4.38% from the previous closing price of $121.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3179008 shares were traded. EOG reached its highest trading level at $128.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EOG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $146 to $119.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Boedeker Kenneth W. sold 1,006 shares for $142.32 per share. The transaction valued at 143,174 led to the insider holds 16,880 shares of the business.

Janssen Ann D. sold 1,905 shares of EOG for $267,839 on Jun 02. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 66,980 shares after completing the transaction at $140.60 per share. On May 27, another insider, DRIGGERS TIMOTHY K, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,484 shares for $135.51 each. As a result, the insider received 472,121 and left with 214,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EOG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOG has reached a high of $144.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EOG traded about 4.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EOG traded about 3.09M shares per day. A total of 586.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 583.62M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EOG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 9.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Dividends & Splits

EOG’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.00, up from 1.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 27.20% for EOG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.71 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.38, with high estimates of $5.72 and low estimates of $3.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.24 and $11.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16. EPS for the following year is $16.57, with 27 analysts recommending between $23.51 and $11.38.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $5.92B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.85B to a low estimate of $4.38B. As of the current estimate, EOG Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.98B, an estimated increase of 48.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.64B, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.61B and the low estimate is $21.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.