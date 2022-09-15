There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) can be one of them

The closing price of Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) was 4.35 for the day, up 4.82% from the previous closing price of $4.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1679203 shares were traded. HUSA reached its highest trading level at $4.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HUSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 42.30 and its Current Ratio is at 42.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 04, 2012, C.K. Cooper Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when SCHOONOVER JAMES A bought 15,000 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 65,550 led to the insider holds 157,976 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 564,000 shares of HUSA for $699,304 on Feb 01. The 10% Owner now owns 250,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.24 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 406,000 shares for $1.40 each. As a result, the insider received 566,573 and left with 814,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUSA has reached a high of $16.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1292, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5031.

Shares Statistics:

HUSA traded an average of 3.13M shares per day over the past three months and 923.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.84M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HUSA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 0.27, compared to 1.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.50% and a Short% of Float of 11.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.