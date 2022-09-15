There is a good chance CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $16.91 in the most recent trading day, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) closed at 18.07, up 6.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3673204 shares were traded. CNX reached its highest trading level at $18.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16939.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNX has reached a high of $24.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 194.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.80M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 29.19M with a Short Ratio of 8.82, compared to 29.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.97% and a Short% of Float of 21.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.59 and $2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.15. EPS for the following year is $3.29, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.54 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $524.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $581M to a low estimate of $497M. As of the current estimate, CNX Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $389.43M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $520.27M, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $572M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $492M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.28B, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $1.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.