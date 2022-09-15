There is a good chance Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) closed at 11.28 in the last session, down -1.05% from day before closing price of $11.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1039978 shares were traded. LAUR reached its highest trading level at $11.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LAUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 08, 2020, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $13.50.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 09, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM sold 163,122 shares for $10.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,729,713 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM sold 86,878 shares of LAUR for $959,437 on Jun 22. The Director-by-Deputization now owns 163,122 shares after completing the transaction at $11.04 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM, who serves as the Director-by-Deputization of the company, sold 114,889 shares for $11.45 each. As a result, the insider received 1,315,088 and left with 250,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAUR has reached a high of $13.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LAUR traded on average about 836.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 936.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 167.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.22M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.33% stake in the company. Shares short for LAUR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.51, compared to 3.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $370.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $373.1M to a low estimate of $368.3M. As of the current estimate, Laureate Education Inc.’s year-ago sales were $313.2M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $300.35M, an increase of 12.20% less than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $302.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $298.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.