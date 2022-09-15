There is a good chance Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) closed at 15.04 in the last session, up 3.94% from day before closing price of $14.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2392227 shares were traded. LBRT reached its highest trading level at $15.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LBRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $25 from $21 previously.

On March 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Wright Christopher A sold 3,189 shares for $15.06 per share. The transaction valued at 48,026 led to the insider holds 3,348,115 shares of the business.

Wright Christopher A sold 16,011 shares of LBRT for $240,805 on Sep 09. The Chairman of the Board & CEO now owns 3,351,304 shares after completing the transaction at $15.04 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Wright Christopher A, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 800 shares for $15.09 each. As a result, the insider received 12,072 and left with 3,367,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRT has reached a high of $20.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LBRT traded on average about 3.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 186.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.73M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.91, compared to 6.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 6.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $867.7M. As of the current estimate, Liberty Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $653.73M, an estimated increase of 55.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, an increase of 50.60% less than the figure of $55.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $892.3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.47B, up 52.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.38B and the low estimate is $4.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.