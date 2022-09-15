There is a good chance My Size Inc. (MYSZ) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $0.23 in the most recent trading day, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) closed at 0.27, up 17.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0444 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9115786 shares were traded. MYSZ reached its highest trading level at $0.3350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2305.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MYSZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Zigdon Shoshana Yael sold 85,000 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 89,350 led to the insider holds 2,305,000 shares of the business.

Zigdon Shoshana Yael sold 20,000 shares of MYSZ for $23,000 on Nov 09. The 10% Owner now owns 2,390,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Zigdon Shoshana Yael, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 90,000 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider received 102,100 and left with 2,410,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYSZ has reached a high of $2.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2373, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3397.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 998.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 198.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.79M. Insiders hold about 18.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.76% stake in the company. Shares short for MYSZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 32.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.46, compared to 39.14k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.54. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYSZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131k, up 1,426.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.