There Is Still Room For Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) was 24.03 for the day, down -1.15% from the previous closing price of $24.31. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1615001 shares were traded. HLF reached its highest trading level at $24.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when LeFevre Alan W bought 5,000 shares for $20.60 per share. The transaction valued at 103,000 led to the insider holds 29,984 shares of the business.

Hoffman Alan L bought 4,540 shares of HLF for $99,741 on May 17. The EVP, Global Corporate Affairs now owns 57,218 shares after completing the transaction at $21.97 per share. On May 12, another insider, JOHNSON MICHAEL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,840 shares for $22.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 133,444 and bolstered with 255,387 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Herbalife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLF has reached a high of $49.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.15.

Shares Statistics:

HLF traded an average of 1.22M shares per day over the past three months and 806.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.15M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HLF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 5.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.84% and a Short% of Float of 8.57%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HLF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 17, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $3.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.92. EPS for the following year is $4.9, with 1 analysts recommending between $4.9 and $4.9.