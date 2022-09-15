There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI).

As of close of business last night, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s stock clocked out at 38.31, up 1.38% from its previous closing price of $37.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2858196 shares were traded. BBWI reached its highest trading level at $38.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBWI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 18, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $52 from $40 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Mazurek Thomas E. sold 16,338 shares for $42.25 per share. The transaction valued at 690,315 led to the insider holds 11,225 shares of the business.

Arlin Wendy C. sold 6,000 shares of BBWI for $330,000 on Apr 19. The EVP and CFO now owns 98,888 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,375 shares for $74.52 each. As a result, the insider received 400,534 and left with 26,480 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBWI has reached a high of $82.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBWI traded 4.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 230.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.37M. Shares short for BBWI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 20.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.14% and a Short% of Float of 9.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, BBWI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%. The current Payout Ratio is 18.50% for BBWI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.06 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.96. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.92 and $2.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.44B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.48B and the low estimate is $7.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.