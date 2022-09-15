There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG).

As of close of business last night, Change Healthcare Inc.’s stock clocked out at 25.50, up 0.75% from its previous closing price of $25.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4329643 shares were traded. CHNG reached its highest trading level at $25.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 89.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.75.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 when Rareshide Paul sold 4,579 shares for $20.60 per share. The transaction valued at 94,329 led to the insider holds 29,362 shares of the business.

Martin Steven B. sold 8,857 shares of CHNG for $189,102 on Nov 11. The EVP, Enterprise Technology now owns 262,168 shares after completing the transaction at $21.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHNG has reached a high of $25.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHNG traded 2.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 326.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.75M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CHNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.20, compared to 12.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $888.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $897.2M to a low estimate of $881.3M. As of the current estimate, Change Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $858.48M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $853.47M, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $866M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $844M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.81B and the low estimate is $3.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.