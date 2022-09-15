There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG).

In the latest session, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) closed at 33.62 up 5.86% from its previous closing price of $31.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1415062 shares were traded. NOG reached its highest trading level at $34.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.30.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1730.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 14, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $34.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Rowling Robert B. sold 117,860 shares for $33.01 per share. The transaction valued at 3,890,559 led to the insider holds 8,263,719 shares of the business.

Rowling Robert B. sold 182,140 shares of NOG for $5,999,575 on Jun 02. The 10% Owner now owns 8,381,579 shares after completing the transaction at $32.94 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Rowling Robert B., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 400,000 shares for $33.26 each. As a result, the insider received 13,304,108 and left with 8,563,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOG has reached a high of $39.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOG has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 747.95k over the past ten days. A total of 77.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.94M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NOG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.64M with a Short Ratio of 5.22, compared to 7.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 6.88%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NOG is 1.00, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The current Payout Ratio is 16.80% for NOG, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 20, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.24 and a low estimate of $1.43, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $2.24 and low estimates of $1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.52 and $6.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.27. EPS for the following year is $10.1, with 9 analysts recommending between $12.46 and $8.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $496.9M, up 232.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.