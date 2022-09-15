There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA).

As of close of business last night, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s stock clocked out at 8.94, down -0.78% from its previous closing price of $9.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11259443 shares were traded. TEVA reached its highest trading level at $9.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TEVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $10 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on May 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Kalif Eliyahu Sharon sold 55,500 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 558,696 led to the insider holds 9,376 shares of the business.

Stark David Matthew sold 58,163 shares of TEVA for $525,590 on Jul 28. The Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer now owns 2,974 shares after completing the transaction at $9.04 per share. On May 17, another insider, Fridriksdottir Hafrun, who serves as the Executive VP, Global R&D of the company, sold 130,000 shares for $8.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,068,067 and left with 1,387 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has reached a high of $11.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TEVA traded 14.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TEVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.41, compared to 19.38M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $3.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.9B to a low estimate of $3.6B. As of the current estimate, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s year-ago sales were $4.04B, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.88B, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.38B and the low estimate is $15.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.